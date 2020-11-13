Dr. David Dresner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dresner, MD
Dr. David Dresner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.
Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana2630 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-0145
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Harrison County Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor who knows what he's doing
About Dr. David Dresner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Reg Med Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dresner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dresner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresner has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresner.
