Overview

Dr. David Dresner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Dresner works at Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.