Dr. David Drew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Drew, MD
Dr. David Drew, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nanjing Medical College Of Tcm and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew's Office Locations
- 1 4725 N Federal Highway Bienes Ctr, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr David Drew is an amazing Dr of Oncology. Dr Drew goes so far and above the norm to ensure your symptoms and illness are taken care of. He listens to you and he makes himself available to you despite how busy he is. As a patient you feel heard and cared for. I had complex health issues and saw three specialist. Dr Drew was the fourth Dr that took the time to listen and try different things until I was cured. The other Drs gave up and this is what separates Dr Drew from the norm. I knew Dr Drew and his team were extraordinary as he had been my mother’s Dr previously and she had the same incredible experience. Dr Drew is brilliant and cares!
About Dr. David Drew, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1407180615
Education & Certifications
- Nih/Nci/Nhlbi (National Cancer Institute)
- Cincinnati Jewish Hospital
- Cincinnati Jewish Hospital
- Nanjing Medical College Of Tcm
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drew speaks Chinese.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
