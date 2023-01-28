Overview of Dr. David Drew, MD

Dr. David Drew, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nanjing Medical College Of Tcm and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.