Overview

Dr. David Drewitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Drewitz works at Arizona Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.