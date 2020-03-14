Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyfuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD
Overview of Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD
Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Dreyfuss' Office Locations
Dreyfuss Plastic Surgery9721 165th St Ste 25, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (815) 806-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Dreyfuss for several years and have stayed with him simply for his expertise, kindness and results. My review in Dr. Dreyfuss would truly be more than 5 stars. He is the type of doctor that doesn't push anything and explains all procedures to the last detail. I have the upmost trust in Dr. Dreyfuss and would highly recommend him. He is educated in the most advanced treatments and will work to find the one that best suits your needs. His staff are amazing as well.
About Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1093727570
Education & Certifications
- University Chicago Hosps
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- Emory University
- Emory U
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dreyfuss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dreyfuss accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreyfuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dreyfuss speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyfuss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyfuss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreyfuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreyfuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.