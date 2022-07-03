Dr. David Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Drucker, MD
Overview of Dr. David Drucker, MD
Dr. David Drucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Drucker's Office Locations
Frank W Crealock MD1530 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 363-7035
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My optometrist recommended that I see Dr. Drucker about an epiretinal membrane for possible removal. I saw him and he (and his great staff) explained the problem and told me of the various options. He did not push anything on me and recommended that I simply "wait and see" if I needed surgery later. Well, I ended up having it done and he did a great job. No complications. No post-op pain. Very patient in answering all of my questions. His staff (esp Taylor and Laurel) were also great. I really recommend him and his Bellevue office staff
About Dr. David Drucker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- U Rochester Med Ctr
- Rochester Genl Hosp
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Floaters, Chorioretinal Scars and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.