Overview of Dr. David Drummond, DPM

Dr. David Drummond, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA.



Dr. Drummond works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.