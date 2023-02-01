Dr. David Drummond, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drummond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Drummond, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Drummond, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Bossier Orthopedics2449 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Dr Drummond was a breath of fresh air making me feel he wanted what was best for me and understood my problem. He did not rush in and out like so many doctors do trying to see as many patients as possible. I have complete confidence that he will be take care of my issues.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1316383524
- University of Alabama
Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drummond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Drummond using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drummond has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drummond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.