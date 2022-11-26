Dr. David Dryland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dryland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dryland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dryland, MD
Dr. David Dryland, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Dryland's Office Locations
Rheumatology Clinic1365 Poplar Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-2233
Bear Creek Surgery PA PC1801 Highway 99 N, Ashland, OR 97520 Directions (541) 625-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Curry General Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dryland went out of his way to personally call me at home on his day off. After several questions he prescribed appropriate medications and thoroughly explained what I was to do to feel better ASAP. I have nothing but praise for Dr Dryland!
About Dr. David Dryland, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205896115
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Dr. Dryland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dryland accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dryland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dryland has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dryland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Dryland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dryland.
