Overview of Dr. David Duchene, MD

Dr. David Duchene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Duchene works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.