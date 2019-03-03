Dr. David Duhamel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Duhamel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Duhamel, MD
Dr. David Duhamel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Duhamel works at
Dr. Duhamel's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Medical Associates of Northern Virginia Ltd.500 W ANNANDALE RD, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 521-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duhamel is the M.D. I have been searching for, for years.
About Dr. David Duhamel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duhamel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duhamel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duhamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duhamel has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, Pneumonia and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duhamel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhamel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhamel.
