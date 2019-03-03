See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. David Duhamel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Falls Church, VA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Duhamel, MD

Dr. David Duhamel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Duhamel works at Pulmonary & Medical Associates in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Pneumonia and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duhamel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Medical Associates of Northern Virginia Ltd.
    500 W ANNANDALE RD, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 521-6662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoscopy
Pneumonia
Pleural Effusion
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Duhamel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609869932
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Internship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Duhamel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duhamel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duhamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duhamel works at Pulmonary & Medical Associates in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Duhamel’s profile.

    Dr. Duhamel has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, Pneumonia and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duhamel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhamel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhamel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duhamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duhamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

