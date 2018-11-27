See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. David Duhon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Duhon, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Duhon, MD

Dr. David Duhon, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Duhon works at Neurotech Sleep Center in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Duhon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurotech Sleep Center
    2712 Bee Caves Rd Ste 102, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Closed - Sleep Disorders Center Central Texas
    102 Westlake Dr Ste 102, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 329-9296
  3. 3
    Texas Sleep Docs
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 115, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 381-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sudoscan
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Duhon?

    Nov 27, 2018
    Informative & professional. Great doctor
    Bonnie Perkins — Nov 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Duhon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Duhon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duhon to family and friends

    Dr. Duhon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Duhon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Duhon, MD.

    About Dr. David Duhon, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811088669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Duhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duhon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Duhon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.