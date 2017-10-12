Dr. David Dulitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dulitz, MD
Dr. David Dulitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
East Jefferson Gastroenterology Inc3941 Houma Blvd Ste 1B, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 888-0388
Would not go anywhere else. The staff is friendly and the facility where colonoscopies are done is very pleasant. Very organized.
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- La State University School Of Med
- Westchester Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts, Amherst
