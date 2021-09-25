Overview of Dr. David Duncan, MD

Dr. David Duncan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan works at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.