Dr. David Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Duncan, MD
Dr. David Duncan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
MS Center1945 State Route 33 Fl 1, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4194
Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-0727Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I love Doctor Duncan he got right to the point of things figured out what I needed to do to get all the test that I needed to be tested for great doctor
About Dr. David Duncan, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital|University Of Pa Health System
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Duncan works at
