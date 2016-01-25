Dr. David Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Duncan, MD is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Jennifer B. Roberts MD Pllc2413 Palmer Cir, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 321-3868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duncan makes a great effort to listen to all of the patient's questions and concerns. He explains treatments and procedures in a clear, understandable way, in a calm, and collected tone.
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215116975
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.