Overview of Dr. David Dungan, MD

Dr. David Dungan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Dungan works at Duly Health and Care in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.