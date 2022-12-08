See All General Surgeons in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. David Dupree, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (78)
Map Pin Small Red Bank, NJ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Dupree, MD

Dr. David Dupree, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIAMI DADE COUNTY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Dupree works at David J Dupree MD in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dupree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David J. Dupree, M.D. PC
    70 E Front St Fl 5, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 450-1200
  2. 2
    Riverview Medical Center
    1 Riverview Plz Fl 4, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 232-1264

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Dupree is an outstanding surgeon, person, and healthcare provider. He goes above and beyond for his patients. If you are in need of a surgical evaluation, Dr. Dupree is the surgeon to go to. He performs abdominal surgeries, complex hernia operations, cancer operations, acute/urgent emergency surgeries, amongst many other operations. Dr. Dupree treats all of his patients like family and continuously goes the extra mile to ensure successful patient outcomes. I first met Dr. Dupree over 8 years ago when I was a student. Not only is Dr. Dupree a phenomenal surgeon, he is an all around incredible individual who goes above and beyond for his patients. He is altruistic, respectful, and an excellent listener. Dr. Dupree has a true passion for what he does and it shines through when it comes to caring for his patients. He has saved and helped countless patients with his caring nature and meticulous/precise attention to detail. Fantastic bedside manner. BEST OF THE BEST.
    About Dr. David Dupree, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1386843126
    Education & Certifications

    • MIAMI DADE COUNTY COLLEGE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dupree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dupree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dupree works at David J Dupree MD in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dupree’s profile.

    Dr. Dupree has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

