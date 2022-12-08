Dr. David Dupree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dupree, MD
Overview of Dr. David Dupree, MD
Dr. David Dupree, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIAMI DADE COUNTY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Dupree's Office Locations
David J. Dupree, M.D. PC70 E Front St Fl 5, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 450-1200
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz Fl 4, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 232-1264
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dupree is an outstanding surgeon, person, and healthcare provider. He goes above and beyond for his patients. If you are in need of a surgical evaluation, Dr. Dupree is the surgeon to go to. He performs abdominal surgeries, complex hernia operations, cancer operations, acute/urgent emergency surgeries, amongst many other operations. Dr. Dupree treats all of his patients like family and continuously goes the extra mile to ensure successful patient outcomes. I first met Dr. Dupree over 8 years ago when I was a student. Not only is Dr. Dupree a phenomenal surgeon, he is an all around incredible individual who goes above and beyond for his patients. He is altruistic, respectful, and an excellent listener. Dr. Dupree has a true passion for what he does and it shines through when it comes to caring for his patients. He has saved and helped countless patients with his caring nature and meticulous/precise attention to detail. Fantastic bedside manner. BEST OF THE BEST.
About Dr. David Dupree, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386843126
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI DADE COUNTY COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupree accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupree has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.