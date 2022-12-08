Overview of Dr. David Dupree, MD

Dr. David Dupree, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIAMI DADE COUNTY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Dupree works at David J Dupree MD in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.