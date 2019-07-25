See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. David Durst, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Huntsville, AL
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Durst, MD

Dr. David Durst, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Durst works at Cosmetic Surgery Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Durst's Office Locations

    Robert J. Knowling MD PC
    4011 Balmoral Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Nipple Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Nipple Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 25, 2019
    Dr. Durst did a very excellent breast reduction on me in 1996. I have seen his work on a friend’s face who had to have an incision from forehead to chin. She looked like Frankenstein. However, after healing, you would have no idea she had surgery. Fabulous job.
    Cathy Stelzleni in OCR, AL — Jul 25, 2019
    About Dr. David Durst, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538122080
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Durst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durst works at Cosmetic Surgery Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Durst’s profile.

    Dr. Durst has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Durst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

