Overview of Dr. David Dyck Jr, DO

Dr. David Dyck Jr, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center.



Dr. Dyck Jr works at Midwest Sports Medicine Physicians in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.