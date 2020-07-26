See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Independence, MO
Dr. David Dyck Jr, DO

Sports Medicine
4.9 (27)
Map Pin Small Independence, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Dyck Jr, DO

Dr. David Dyck Jr, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center.

Dr. Dyck Jr works at Midwest Sports Medicine Physicians in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dyck Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Sports Medicine Physicians
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 230B, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 280-8110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centerpoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jul 26, 2020
    I was required to receive a pre-employment physical and drug screen at this location. The staff I had the pleasure of visiting were very professional and personable. I would definitely visit again if the need arises.
    — Jul 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Dyck Jr, DO
    About Dr. David Dyck Jr, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649231051
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Med
    • Mci / Park Lane Education
    • University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dyck Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyck Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dyck Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyck Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyck Jr works at Midwest Sports Medicine Physicians in Independence, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dyck Jr’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyck Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyck Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyck Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyck Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

