Dr. David Dyer, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Dyer, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Dyer works at The Laparoscopic Surgery Group, PC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Laparoscopic Surgery Group, PC
    2200 Murphy Ave Ste B, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastrectomy
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Dr Dyer is phenomenal. I was so nervous getting my anesthesia then he came over and talked to me. This has been a great journey. I definitely recommend him. I picked him instead of having surgery in my hometown.
    J. Wilson — Jun 12, 2022
    About Dr. David Dyer, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1427092444
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyer works at The Laparoscopic Surgery Group, PC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dyer’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

