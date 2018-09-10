Dr. David Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dyer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Dyer, MD
Dr. David Dyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ottawa, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas Med Center and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Dyer works at
Dr. Dyer's Office Locations
Retina Associates Ottawa inside Frank Eye Center1401 S Main St, Ottawa, KS 66067 Directions (913) 831-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates4100 N Mulberry Dr Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 505-3400
Retina Associates Santa Fe9301 W 74th St # 203, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 831-7400
Retina Associates Kansas City North10100 N Ambassador Dr Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64153 Directions (816) 505-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In the waiting room I talked to many in with me. Some have been going to Dr. Dyer for over 20 years and all I heard from them was positive comments. Staff was very professional and great mannerism to the questions asked. The answers straight forward or passed on to Dr Dyer to answer. When Dr. Dyer was in my room he explained everything in plan speech and listened to what I had to say. With that I understand the process of what was being done to fix my detachment procedure. Thank you Dr. Dyer
About Dr. David Dyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1518994631
Education & Certifications
- Medical Retina - The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute, The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland|Surgical Retina - Rush-Presbyterian Hospital/Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Illinois Retina Associates, Harvey, Illinois
- Med Univ Of Sc, Storm Eye Inst
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas Med Center
