Dr. David Dynof, MD

Sports Medicine
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Dynof, MD

Dr. David Dynof, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmingville, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Dynof works at South Shore Chiropractic PC in Farmingville, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dynof's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Chiropractic PC
    700 Horseblock Rd, Farmingville, NY 11738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 836-3202
  2. 2
    295 Madison Ave Ste 415, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 836-3202
  3. 3
    DRD Medical Downtown
    2 Rector St, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 374-0150
  4. 4
    David R Dynof MD
    271 Madison Ave # 1600, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 682-2750
  5. 5
    DRD Medical Yonkers
    984 N Broadway Ste L008, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 207-8270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Arthritis
Back Disorders
McMurray's Test
Arthritis
Back Disorders

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dynof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dynof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dynof has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dynof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dynof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dynof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dynof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dynof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

