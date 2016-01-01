Dr. David Dynof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dynof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dynof, MD
Overview of Dr. David Dynof, MD
Dr. David Dynof, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmingville, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Dynof works at
Dr. Dynof's Office Locations
South Shore Chiropractic PC700 Horseblock Rd, Farmingville, NY 11738 Directions (917) 836-3202
- 2 295 Madison Ave Ste 415, New York, NY 10017 Directions (917) 836-3202
DRD Medical Downtown2 Rector St, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 374-0150
David R Dynof MD271 Madison Ave # 1600, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 682-2750
DRD Medical Yonkers984 N Broadway Ste L008, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 207-8270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Dynof, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912908989
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- U NC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dynof has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dynof accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dynof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dynof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dynof.
