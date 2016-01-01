Overview of Dr. David Dynof, MD

Dr. David Dynof, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmingville, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Dynof works at South Shore Chiropractic PC in Farmingville, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.