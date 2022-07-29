Dr. David Dyslin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyslin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dyslin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Dyslin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Dyslin works at
Locations
Arlington Surgical Association, PA - Mansfield2800 E Broad St Ste 404, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 275-3309
Arlington Memorial1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 802, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 275-3309
Urology Partners of North Texas9718 N Beach St Ste 204, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 832-7227Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience has been great with Dr. Dyslin and his staff. I only wish I had done it sooner.
About Dr. David Dyslin, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- U Tex San Antonio
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyslin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyslin works at
Dr. Dyslin speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyslin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyslin.
