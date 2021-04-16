Dr. David Easley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Easley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Easley, MD
Overview of Dr. David Easley, MD
Dr. David Easley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Easley's Office Locations
White Lattice1357 BARDSTOWN RD, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 897-6443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Easley is so kind and makes you feel like he cares about you and believes in you. All of his staff are the same. The therapist spent an hour on the phone with me when i was having anxiety doing some meditation with me and i felt so refreshed. I think this is an amazing office and he is an amazing Dr. You will always feel cared for and never feel judged.
About Dr. David Easley, MD
- 41 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Easley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Easley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easley.
