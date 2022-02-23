Dr. David Ebling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ebling, MD
Dr. David Ebling, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Perlmutter Cancer Center Radiation Oncology At Nyu Langone - 264 Old Country Road264 OLD COUNTRY RD, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-5576
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr Ebling and his staff were very professional yet comforting as I was having radiation treatment. I have nothing but praise and thanks to Dr. Ebling and his crew, especially his nurse Linda!
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University
