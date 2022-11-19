Overview of Dr. David Edalati, MD

Dr. David Edalati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Adventhealth Ottawa and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Edalati works at Midwest Medical Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.