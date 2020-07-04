Dr. David Eddleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Eddleman, MD
Dr. David Eddleman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
REX Breast Care Specialists (Raleigh)3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (402) 219-7560
North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield11200 Governor Manly Way, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 784-7874
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Eddleman?
Dr. Eddleman's is a highly skilled surgeon. He takes the time to explain, address patient questions/concerns, responds to the needs of the patient's sensitivities without looking at the clock. Just completed hernia surgery with minimal discomfort. Highly recommended!
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1114927126
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
