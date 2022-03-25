Overview of Dr. David Edelstein, MD

Dr. David Edelstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Edelstein works at Maimonides Bone & Joint Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.