Dr. David Edwards, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Edwards, MD

Dr. David Edwards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Edwards works at Child Adolescent & Family Counseling Ctr in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edwards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Child Adolescent & Family Counseling Ctr
    615 Sierra Rose Dr Ste 3, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 234-3923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Thyroid Screening
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Screening
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency

Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 12, 2016
Very competent and knowledgeable.
Brian in Reno, NV — Jan 12, 2016
About Dr. David Edwards, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 51 years of experience
  • English
  • 1467477620
Education & Certifications

  • Creighton-St Josephs-Va
  • Creighton-St Josephs-Va
  • Creighton University School Of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Edwards works at Child Adolescent & Family Counseling Ctr in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Edwards’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

