Dr. Ehrenberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ehrenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ehrenberger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Ehrenberger works at
Locations
Cirrusmd Provider Network3513 Brighton Blvd Ste 230, Denver, CO 80216 Directions (303) 242-5744
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Ehrenberger, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1922031772
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Ucla Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehrenberger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehrenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.