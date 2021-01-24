Dr. David Eichenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Eichenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida - St. Petersburg4344 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Directions (239) 772-3882
Retina Vitreous Associates of Fl579 S Duncan Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 445-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, Joe DAngelo is the patient. Dr Eichenbaum is a true pro. I would recommend him to anyone. The office staff were great and we feel extremely confident of his advice and care. Thank you doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144251356
Education & Certifications
- Ophthal Cons Boston-Tufts U
- University Of S Fla Med Clinic
- Austin Pediatric Education Program
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
