Overview of Dr. David Eichenbaum, MD

Dr. David Eichenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Eichenbaum works at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.