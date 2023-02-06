Dr. David Eichten, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Eichten, DO
Dr. David Eichten, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-2003Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
Naples1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 337-2003
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Answered all my questions. Provided relief to my injured knee.
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Joint Reconstruction Fellowship Joint Implant Surgeons Of Florida
- Grandview Hospital and Medical Center-Ohio University
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of St. Thomas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Eichten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eichten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eichten has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.