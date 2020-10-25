Dr. David Eisenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Eisenman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Eisenman, MD
Dr. David Eisenman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Eisenman works at
Dr. Eisenman's Office Locations
-
1
University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA16 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6866
-
2
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8667Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenman?
I had increasing hearing loss in one ear over a 3.5 year period which ultimately resulted in complete loss of hearing in that ear. I had seen multiple ENT's during this time without any improvement. Dr. Eisenman diagnosed my condition in 15 minutes and scheduled surgery a few weeks later. My hearing was significantly restored immediately and continued to improve after the padding and gel packs were removed.
About Dr. David Eisenman, MD
- Neurotology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1003818196
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenman works at
Dr. Eisenman has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenman speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.