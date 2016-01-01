Dr. David Eisenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Los Angeles
- Dr. David Eisenman, MD
Dr. David Eisenman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Eisenman, MD
Dr. David Eisenman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Eisenman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Eisenman's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Internal Medicine , CA200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7269
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenman?
About Dr. David Eisenman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952326118
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med|Montefiore/Albert Einstein College Med
- St Lukes Hosp/Colump&amp;S|St Lukes Hosp/Colump&S
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eisenman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eisenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenman works at
Dr. Eisenman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.