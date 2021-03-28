Overview of Dr. David Eisenstein, MD

Dr. David Eisenstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Eisenstein works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.