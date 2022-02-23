Overview of Dr. David Elias, MD

Dr. David Elias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Elias works at CHI Memorial Chattanooga Internal Medicine Group in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.