Dr. David Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Elias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Elias, MD
Dr. David Elias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They completed their fellowship with San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias' Office Locations
-
1
OrthoLA--orthopaedic sports medicine, joint & hand specialists726 N Acadia Rd Ste 1000, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 625-2200
-
2
OrthoLA Franklin1105 NORTHWEST BLVD, Franklin, LA 70538 Directions (985) 625-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
OrthoLA Houma180 Corporate Dr, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 625-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elias?
Dr Elias did my rotator cuff repair. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. He explained the surgical procedure and aftercare process very clearly and made me feel comfortable with the whole experience.
About Dr. David Elias, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1821049743
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.