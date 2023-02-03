Overview of Dr. David Elias, MD

Dr. David Elias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They completed their fellowship with San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine



Dr. Elias works at OrthoLA--orthopaedic sports medicine, joint & hand specialists in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Franklin, LA and Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.