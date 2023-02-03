See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Thibodaux, LA
Dr. David Elias, MD

Dr. David Elias, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Elias, MD

Dr. David Elias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They completed their fellowship with San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine

Dr. Elias works at OrthoLA--orthopaedic sports medicine, joint & hand specialists in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Franklin, LA and Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elias' Office Locations

    OrthoLA--orthopaedic sports medicine, joint & hand specialists
    726 N Acadia Rd Ste 1000, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 625-2200
    OrthoLA Franklin
    1105 NORTHWEST BLVD, Franklin, LA 70538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 625-2200
    OrthoLA Houma
    180 Corporate Dr, Houma, LA 70360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 625-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franklin Foundation Hospital
  • Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
  • Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr Elias did my rotator cuff repair. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. He explained the surgical procedure and aftercare process very clearly and made me feel comfortable with the whole experience.
    Dee — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. David Elias, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821049743
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

