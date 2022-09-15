Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellenbogen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM
Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Ellenbogen works at
Dr. Ellenbogen's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Orthopedic Fracture Clinic449 N Wendover Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 316-6005
-
2
Instride Matthews Foot Care534 W John St Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 847-9788
-
3
Novant Health Perry & Cook Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2826 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 358-0308
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellenbogen?
I love Dr Eellenbogen. He takes the time to really examine your feet ??and listens to you. When he comes up with a plan of treatment, he doesn’t try to push it on you. He lets you be apart of the process. He is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831222090
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- SUNY Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellenbogen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellenbogen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellenbogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellenbogen works at
Dr. Ellenbogen has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellenbogen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellenbogen speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellenbogen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellenbogen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellenbogen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellenbogen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.