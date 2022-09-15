See All Podiatric Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM

Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Ellenbogen works at Novant Health Orthopedic Fracture Clinic in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellenbogen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Orthopedic Fracture Clinic
    449 N Wendover Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 316-6005
  2. 2
    Instride Matthews Foot Care
    534 W John St Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 847-9788
  3. 3
    Novant Health Perry & Cook Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    2826 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 358-0308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Limb Pain
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Limb Pain

Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 15, 2022
    I love Dr Eellenbogen. He takes the time to really examine your feet ??and listens to you. When he comes up with a plan of treatment, he doesn’t try to push it on you. He lets you be apart of the process. He is friendly and helpful.
    Sheila Strait — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831222090
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Binghamton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellenbogen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellenbogen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellenbogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellenbogen has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellenbogen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellenbogen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellenbogen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellenbogen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellenbogen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

