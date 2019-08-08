See All Phlebologists in Modesto, CA
Dr. David Ellertson, MD

Phlebology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Ellertson, MD

Dr. David Ellertson, MD is a Phlebologist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Ellertson works at Modesto Vein Center in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ellertson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Associates in Surgery
    4101 Tully Rd Ste 101, Modesto, CA 95356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 524-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Emanuel Medical Center
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2019
    I just started seeing Dr. Ellertson in July. He is a very good doctor. You are not rushed. He answers all of your questions. Explains everything to you so you understand. He is like the doctors I grew up with. I am not used to the doctor actually talking to me when I call the office with a question. The staff is great also. I highly recommend.
    Alicia — Aug 08, 2019
    About Dr. David Ellertson, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912964495
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Calif Med Center
    Internship
    • University Utah Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
