Dr. David Ellington, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ellington, MD
Dr. David Ellington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Ellington's Office Locations
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-3130Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 1700 6th Ave S Ste 10382, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery and he was very caring, thorough and extremely compassionate.
About Dr. David Ellington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1568665552
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellington accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellington has seen patients for Colporrhaphy, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.