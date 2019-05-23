Overview of Dr. David Ellison, MD

Dr. David Ellison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.



Dr. Ellison works at Mills Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.