Dr. David Ellison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.
Mills Peninsula Hospital1501 Trousdale Dr Fl 3, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8580
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- San Mateo Medical Center
He’s great
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UCLA Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
