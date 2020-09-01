See All Hand Surgeons in Binghamton, NY
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Ellison, MD

Dr. David Ellison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Ellison works at Comprehensive Spine Care and Orthopedic Surgery Pllc in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellison's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Spine Care and Orthopedic Surgery Pllc
    65 Pennsylvania Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 723-5393
    Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Inc.
    169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 723-5393
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427166131
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellison works at Comprehensive Spine Care and Orthopedic Surgery Pllc in Binghamton, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ellison’s profile.

    Dr. Ellison has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Release, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

