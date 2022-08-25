Overview of Dr. David Eng, MD

Dr. David Eng, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Eng works at North Medical Center in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.