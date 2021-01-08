Dr. David Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Engel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Engel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, wonderful bedside manner confirmed. A humble genius!
About Dr. David Engel, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043397144
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Engel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
