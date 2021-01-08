Overview

Dr. David Engel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Engel works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.