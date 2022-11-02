See All Oncologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. David Engle, MD

Oncology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Engle, MD

Dr. David Engle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Engle works at Women Cancer and Surgical Specialist Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women Cancer and Surgical Specialist Center
    201 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-6233
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Women Cancer and Surgical Specialist Center
    80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 202, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 226-4280
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr Engle was my physician and he was truly instrumental in finding the right regimen of Chemo to combat my tumors. His dedication to his work is exemplary. Thanks for working with me and God Bless you and your family.
    Vanessa Lewis — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. David Engle, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487611760
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Internship
    • University of Iowa
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Lyon College
