Dr. David Engleman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Engleman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Locations
Healthcare Associates of Texas - Irving North6161 N State Highway 161 Ste 200, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 258-7499Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good at addressing concerns of patient
About Dr. David Engleman, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427095603
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Episcopal Hosp
- Riverside Methodist Hospital (OhioHealth)
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine
- University Of Akron
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Engleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.