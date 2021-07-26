Dr. David Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Epstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Tri-County Orthopedics1590 Us Highway 206, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (973) 538-2334
Tri-County Orthopedics376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 538-2334
Tri-County Orthopedics197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-2334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Morristown Medical Center
Dr. Epstein repaired my partially (90%) torn quad tendon. He explained everything very clearly and did an excellent surgical repair. I highly recommend him and the next time I need a joint repair, I will not hesitate to go to him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mercy Medical Center
- New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
