Dr. David Epstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Epstein, MD

Dr. David Epstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Epstein works at Tri-County Orthopedics in Bedminster, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ and Cedar Knolls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    1590 Us Highway 206, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
  2. 2
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
  3. 3
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 26, 2021
    Dr. Epstein repaired my partially (90%) torn quad tendon. He explained everything very clearly and did an excellent surgical repair. I highly recommend him and the next time I need a joint repair, I will not hesitate to go to him.
    About Dr. David Epstein, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609034560
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Medical Center
    • New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

