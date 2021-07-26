Overview of Dr. David Epstein, MD

Dr. David Epstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Tri-County Orthopedics in Bedminster, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ and Cedar Knolls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.