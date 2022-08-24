See All Neurosurgeons in Toms River, NJ
Dr. David Estin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Estin, MD

Dr. David Estin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Estin works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Toms River) in Toms River, NJ with other offices in West Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Estin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Toms River)
    530 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 222-8866
  2. 2
    Neurosurgeons of NJ
    121 State Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 222-8866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Estin. I've had two cervical spine herniation surgery's, about 4 years apart. He was a professional surgeon who did his very best both times I needed surgery. Tip: Go with a list of questions. There is no doubt in my mind that I would return to him again if needed !
    — Aug 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Estin, MD
    About Dr. David Estin, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts U/New England Med Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
