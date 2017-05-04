Overview of Dr. David Ettinger, MD

Dr. David Ettinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Ettinger works at Beavercreek Plastic Surgery Center in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Cancer and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.