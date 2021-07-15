See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. David Etzioni, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Etzioni, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Etzioni, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Etzioni works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Etzioni?

    Jul 15, 2021
    Fantastic doc!!! Was my surgeon for colon cancer and I feel like I got the Best! Was very pleased with my treatment and I am an RN who has worked with many surgeons over many (too many to count) years. I am tough on them and couldn't find anything bad to say in this case. So glad he is the one I ended up with.
    Judy A Conklin — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Etzioni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Etzioni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Etzioni to family and friends

    Dr. Etzioni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Etzioni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Etzioni, MD.

    About Dr. David Etzioni, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144373176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U.C.L.A.|Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Etzioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etzioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etzioni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etzioni accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Etzioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Etzioni works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Etzioni’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Etzioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etzioni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etzioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etzioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.