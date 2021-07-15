Dr. David Etzioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etzioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
Overview
Dr. David Etzioni, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Etzioni works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etzioni?
Fantastic doc!!! Was my surgeon for colon cancer and I feel like I got the Best! Was very pleased with my treatment and I am an RN who has worked with many surgeons over many (too many to count) years. I am tough on them and couldn't find anything bad to say in this case. So glad he is the one I ended up with.
About Dr. David Etzioni, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144373176
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- U.C.L.A.|Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- UCLA
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etzioni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etzioni accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Etzioni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Etzioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etzioni works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Etzioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etzioni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etzioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etzioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.