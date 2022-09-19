Overview of Dr. David Evans, MD

Dr. David Evans, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic) in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.