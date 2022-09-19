Dr. David Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. David Evans, MD
Dr. David Evans, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic)711 Santa Fe Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best heart doctor i think, he has saved my life several times, DR Evans has come to my rescue several times, Two of these happened in middle of night, Thank the lord he was there. I trust Dr. Evans and not to forget his staff.
About Dr. David Evans, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144255928
Education & Certifications
- Hosps Of U Pitsburgh
- Conemaugh Meml Hosp/Temple U
- Conemaugh Meml Hosp/Temple U
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
