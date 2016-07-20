Overview

Dr. David Evans, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Apple Psychiatric Services LLC in Warrenton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.